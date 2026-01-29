Law enforcement across the Tampa Bay area is ready for Gasparilla weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies from across the Tampa Bay area are ready for the thousands of pirates taking to the streets this weekend for Gasparilla.

Tampa Police Corporal Jacob Gonzalez will meet with the media on Thursday to highlight how the DUI unit will be out in full force this weekend.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said it will use drones, K-9, SWAT, and aviation units at Gasparilla and the surrounding areas to aid in safey at the event. HCSO will also meet with the media to showcase preparations for the event.