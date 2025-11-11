Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local restaurant offers special menu to make sure no one goes hungry during the shutdown

Many local organizations and businesses are stepping up to help out those in need including 7th and Grove in Ybor City.
  • As the Government Shutdown and SNAP benefits continue to be reduced and delayed, many of our neighbors are struggling to put food on the table.
  • Many local organizations and businesses are stepping up to help out those in need, including 7th and Grove in Ybor City.
  • On Tuesday, they’ll open their doors offering a “Pay what you can” menu from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Andrew Kinsey spoke with one of the owners of 7th and Grove, Khalilaa McDuffi,e about showing up when the government falls short, what stories she is hearing from people, and more.
  • You can see the full story in the video above.

