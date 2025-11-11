Local restaurant offers special menu to make sure no one goes hungry during the shutdown

- As the Government Shutdown and SNAP benefits continue to be reduced and delayed, many of our neighbors are struggling to put food on the table.
- Many local organizations and businesses are stepping up to help out those in need, including 7th and Grove in Ybor City.
- On Tuesday, they’ll open their doors offering a “Pay what you can” menu from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- WATCH: Local restaurant offers special menu to help feed residents during shutdown
Local restaurant offers special menu to help feed residents during shutdown
- Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Andrew Kinsey spoke with one of the owners of 7th and Grove, Khalilaa McDuffi,e about showing up when the government falls short, what stories she is hearing from people, and more.
- You can see the full story in the video above.
Share Your Story with Andrew
Tampa Bay is known for our diverse military community, and Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Andrew Kinsey takes pride in sharing their stories. He also enjoys sharing a cup of joy in the mornings, so reach out to Andrew with the things that make you proud to call Tampa Bay home.
Contact Andrew Kinsey
.
Near record-breaking cold spell
As cold weather shelters open across the Tampa Bay area, Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Greg Dee breaks down what to expect from this cold front
Tampa Bay 28 Weather Nov 11 2025 AM