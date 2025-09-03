Man's best friend lends an ear to help students with reading

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — So many people can relate to the saying, “a dog is a man’s best friend.”

Now, dogs are helping young students become more confident readers. Recently, Tampa Bay 28 Anchor Lauren St. Germain visited the program in action and listened to how the nonprofit helps children flourish.

“This is Shaggy and if you have a minute to read and pet his belly oh, he will be real happy,” said Kelly Hodges, the Executive Director of Kids & Canines.

Shaggy is one of several dogs helping students at Thonotosassa Elementary School.

“Kids and Canines is a nonprofit that serves some of the most at risk and disadvantaged children in our community and we do that through the use of a dog,” said Hodges.

She explains the nonprofit has multiple programs that go into schools and group homes throughout Hillsborough County, but the one Tampa Bay 28 was at focuses on literacy.

“In the reading programs we work one-on-one with the kids who are typically about two years behind in their reading,” said Hodges.

"Do you guys like reading to dogs?” asked St. Germain.

“I love it. I missed reading to them [over the summer.] I really love them,” exclaimed one student.

“I think just even the focus on the mental well-being and being able to have some positive mental health has been a nice experience for the kids,” said Dr. Erin Smith. She is the psychologist at Thonotosassa Elementary School.

“We are at a Title 1 school, so they sometimes have different experiences and maybe come from all different places, but they get to come here and kind of just be a kid around the dogs and be accepted," said Dr. Smith.

She continued “I think honestly, it’s just the fact of being able to be in a nonjudgmental because its hard to have those kids who might be a little more hesitant because they struggle with reading so they are not really willing to read out loud comfortably, so they begin to feel much more confident in front of the dogs to be able to do that and kind of forget anyone is listening.”

“They don’t interrupt me, but something they like belly rubs and I do that,” said one student.

“Is it hard to read and belly rub at the same time?” asked St. Germain.

“Yeah!” the student replied.



“People are accomplishing amazing things every day in our programs, and I love being a part of it and knowing that we are making a difference in these children’s lives,” said Hodges.

For the dogs, it’s all in a day’s work.

Kids and Canines is always seeking additional volunteers. Click here for more information.

WFTS



