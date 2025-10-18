Thousands walk in Tampa to raise money for Alzheimer’s research

TAMPA, Fla. — Thousands filled Benchmark Arena and the surrounding streets in downtown Tampa on Saturday for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, raising more than $380,000 to support care, support, and research for people living with the disease.

Organizers with the Alzheimer’s Association said the funds will be directed to local care and support services, as well as research into treatments and prevention.

Florida has the second-highest number of residents living with Alzheimer’s in the nation, and many participants said hope is growing with new FDA‑approved treatments that may slow the disease’s progression for some patients.

The event, part of the Alzheimer’s Association’s national Walk to End Alzheimer’s program, included memory gardens, survivor ceremonies, and teams walking in honor of loved ones affected by dementia.

Volunteers and health partners were on hand to provide information about caregiving resources, clinical trials, and how to access local support programs.

For more information on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s or to learn how to support local programs, click here.