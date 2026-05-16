Wimauma man arrested for DUI with child, two guns in car: HCSO

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A 26-year-old Wimauma man was arrested Thursday night after deputies said he was passed out behind the wheel with his 5-year-old child in the car and two firearms in his possession, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

Deputies responded around 8 p.m. to the Shell gas station at 1665 Branch Forbes Road in Plant City for a “person down” call, according to a news release.

They found Patrick Voegtly unconscious in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked at a gas pump. His child was seated in the back seat and told deputies, “He’s just sleeping,” per the release.

🚔Wimauma Father Arrested for DUI With 5-Year-Old in Backseat🚔On May 14, 2026, at 7:57 p.m., #teamHCSO deputies responded to a Shell gas station in Plant City regarding a person-down call. When deputies arrived, they found Patrick Voegtly, 26, passed out in the driver’s seat of… pic.twitter.com/858R5gI76q — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) May 16, 2026

Deputies saw a handgun in plain view inside the vehicle and found a second handgun in Voegtly’s pocket after detaining him, HCSO said.

Investigators said Voegtly showed signs of impairment, including glassy eyes and slurred speech. He refused field sobriety tests but provided a breath sample showing a BAC more than twice Florida’s legal limit of 0.08.

“This reckless decision could have ended in tragedy,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “Driving under the influence is dangerous enough, but doing so with a child in the vehicle while armed shows a complete disregard for the safety of others. Thankfully, deputies intervened before anyone was seriously hurt.”

Voegtly was charged with DUI (over 0.15), child neglect and improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon or firearm.

The investigation remains active.