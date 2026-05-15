Free groceries, health services, ECG heart screenings for Hillsborough County residents

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Hillsborough County residents come to Wimauma on May 16 if you are seeking food and health services.

The food, with assistance from Feeding Tampa Bay, will include fresh fruit and vegetables, meats, canned goods, beans, rice and other food.

WHEN: 9-10:30 AM on Saturday, May 16 (health services will be provided till 12 p.m.)

WHERE: Healthy Living Program at Bethune Park, 5809 Edina St., Wimauma, FL 33598.

REQUIREMENTS: Must be a Hillsborough County resident. There are no income restrictions to receive the food.

In addition, Hillsborough County will provide free ECG heart screenings for high school students from 9 a.m. to noon via the nonprofit organization Who We Play For. The screenings fulfill the requirement for student athletes to participate in Florida High School Athletic Association sports.

According to the county's news release: "The Healthy Living Program offers fitness centers, educational activities, group exercise sessions, nutritional counseling, and health screenings at Healthy Living Centers throughout Hillsborough County. Free classes on topics such as diabetes prevention/management, weight loss, healthy food choices, cooking, public health services, and other health management services are also available through the Healthy Living Program. "

The community event will also include giveaways and children’s activities.

For more on the Healthy Living Program, click here.

For more information on Saturday’s event, the Healthy Living Program, or the Hillsborough County Health Care Plan, call 813-272-5040, option 7.