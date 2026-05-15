TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Four men convicted of murdering Jacksonville rapper Charles Jones, known as Julio Foolio, will spend the rest of their lives in a Florida prison after a jury recommended against the death penalty. That decision came just an hour and a half after deliberations began.

But before that verdict was read, a moment from earlier in the week had already ignited a fierce public debate, one that reached far beyond the courtroom.

Watch report from Jada Williams

Jury spares four men in Julio Foolio murder case as expert's 'sweat equity' comment ignites debate

Isaiah Chance, Davion Murphy, Rashad Murphy, and Sean Gathright, all convicted of following Jones from Jacksonville to Tampa to kill him in the summer of 2024, sat in a Hillsborough County courtroom Friday as jurors delivered their recommendation. Loved ones later in the hallway could not hold back tears, saying they felt caught in the middle of gang violence.

The jury's recommendation is not the final word. Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez explained that formal sentencing will follow a period of motions filed by the defense.

"Next step is sentencing," Lopez said. "This is just a recommendation from the jury to the judge, and so over the next, the course of the next several weeks and months, there will be motions that will be filed by the defense, and then ultimately the judge will hand down her sentence, which is mandatory life in prison."

Sentencing on the remaining non-murder counts is scheduled for June 22.

"He said the quiet part out loud"

Days before the verdict, testimony from a corrections expert hired by the defense had already set off a wave of anger on social media and drawn a pointed response from a man who knows Florida's prison system from the inside.

Raul Banasco, a jail administrator for the Travis County Sheriff's Office in Austin, Texas, with more than 40 years of corrections experience, took the stand earlier in the week to explain what life without parole would look like for the four defendants. In doing so, he made a comment that stopped many people mid-scroll.

"We need that labor, we need that sweat equity, and we will put him out there to work," Banasco testified, referring to Gathright specifically, "because we do have an aging prison population, jail administration, we have that. So we put these young individuals to work and get some sweat equity out of them, since they are young and actually can do the work."

The comment spread rapidly across social media. People felt outraged at what they described as a candid admission that Florida's prison system views incarcerated people primarily as a labor source.

One of the most personal responses came from Ian Manuel, a Tampa native who was sentenced to life without parole just 13 days after his 14th birthday. He was convicted of attempted murder during an attempted robbery in downtown Tampa in 1990. Manuel served 26 years before his release at age 39, after the United States Supreme Court's decision in Graham v. Florida led to his sentence being overturned.

Florida Department of Corrections

Manuel said the comment confirmed something he experienced firsthand as a teenager inside the system.

"He said the quiet part out loud," Manuel said. "The 13th Amendment in the United States Constitution allows slavery for incarcerated people. It's a small little sentence in the U.S. Constitution that gets overlooked, but it's exactly what happens."

Manuel described being put to work as a 14-year-old before he was placed in long-term solitary confinement: rolling large containers of food waste to be picked up and hauled away, and mowing what felt like football fields of grass in the Florida heat.

"I wanted to be in school getting my education, but they had me as a 14-year-old slavering in this hot sun," Manuel said.

He recalled deliberately running with a lawnmower out of frustration until it caught fire.

"It blew up, and it caught fire, and it was like, you're damaging our property. We don't want you out here. Go back to the dorm," Manuel said. "And I was happy with that, because I didn't want to be in the hot sun slaving anywhere."

No pay, no choice

Banasco testified that inmates serving life without parole are required to work up to 60 hours a week, performing tasks that include cooking, laundry, grounds maintenance, plumbing, painting, electrical work, and manufacturing. He said approximately 80% of the labor needed to maintain Florida's nearly 80 aging prison facilities is performed by inmates, with no financial compensation.

Manuel confirmed that reality bluntly.

Ian Manual

"The Florida Department of Corrections don't pay you anything," Manuel said. "And that's something that these young kids need to realize. They don't want to work out here in the streets, and they want to be gangsters. But you will go to the Florida Department of Corrections and work for free, 5 days a week, sometimes 7, depending on your job, and you will not be paid a single dime."

When asked whether the work schedule resembled a normal job, Manuel was direct.

"No, it's not a 9-to-5. It's whenever the boss tells you, whenever the slave master tells you it's time to get up and go to work," Manuel said. "That's what you do, or your options is to be placed in confinement."

Banasco testified that inmates who refuse to work face disciplinary reports, loss of privileges, and ultimately placement in close management status, a form of long-term solitary confinement. Manuel said that the consequence is very real, and described it in detail from personal experience.

"Refusing to work in the Department of Corrections is a disciplinary report that carries, like, 60 days confinement, and if I remember correctly, like, 90 days loss of gain time," Manuel said. "And if you continue to refuse to work, they will continue to write you those disciplinary reports until you get 3 of them, and they consider you a management problem, and then they place you in long-term solitary confinement for being a prisoner who doesn't adjust into the way they want you to live within the department."

18 years in solitary

Manuel knows that consequence intimately. He was placed in long-term solitary confinement at age 15 and remained there until age 33, from November 1992 to November 2010. Eighteen years.

"I've seen people kill themselves, lose their mind, and go insane," Manuel said. "However, for me, I was able to dive within myself, do self-evaluation, read books, study myself, and try to better myself within the small confines of that cell."

Florida Department of Corrections

During that time, Manuel said he found an unlikely moment of human connection. While housed at Florida State Prison, where he said he spent time on death row as a classification status, he met Dontae Morris. Morris was convicted in 2013 of fatally shooting Tampa Police Officers David Curtis and Jeffrey Kocab after Curtis pulled over a car in which Morris was a passenger. Officer Kocab had arrived on scene as backup.

Manuel described Morris differently than the public record might suggest.

"I spoke to Dante Morris, who's charged with killing some police officers in Tampa," Manuel said. "He didn't know me from a can of paint, and I didn't know him. But he sent me some stamps and envelopes and writing paper and something to eat. He had regrets for what he had done. I seen humanity in this person that the courts had said was irreparable."

Punishment, not rehabilitation

Manuel's time in the system also gave him a front-row seat to how Florida's courts and corrections system views the purpose of incarceration. It is not rehabilitation, he said.

In 2011, following the Supreme Court's decision in Graham v. Florida, Manuel was brought back to court. His attorneys at the Equal Justice Initiative, including Bryan Stevenson, argued he had been rehabilitated and should be released. Judge William Fuente disagreed.

"Judge William Fuente looked at me and told the court that, you know, there was a statement made about Mr. Manuel being rehabilitated. However, in 1990, the legislative intent was to punish, not rehabilitate," Manuel said. "So rehabilitation is not something that the court system or the criminal justice system is looking to do. They're looking to punish us."

Manuel was sentenced to life without parole just days after turning 14 by Judge Emmanuel Menendez, who would go on to become chief judge of the 13th Circuit.

"He looked at me as a 13-year-old child and said, you know, there was a statement made in this courtroom about giving you a second chance. However, sometimes there are no second chances," Manuel said.

Manuel said the absence of rehabilitation programming inside the Department of Corrections forced him to find his own path.

"I rehabilitated myself. I didn't receive any programming, any type of thing that could help me better myself," Manuel said. "It has to be the person, the individual themselves that seeks the rehabilitation, because the department as a whole isn't there to try to rehabilitate you."

"Where is your humanity?"

Manuel is now a keynote speaker, poet, activist working in New York City government, and published author. His memoir, My Time Will Come, is published by Penguin Random House. He said the outrage over Banasco's testimony points to a deeper question about how society views incarcerated people.

"I would say, where's your humanity?" Manuel said. "My lawyer, Bryan Stevenson, has a statement that I believe I'm the epitome of. It says, we are all more than the worst thing we've ever done."

Manuel said that if the Supreme Court had never overturned his sentence, the world would never have seen what he was capable of becoming.

"I expanded my perception box, and now the world views me differently," Manuel said. "But if you cast people away, and don't give them an opportunity to rehabilitate themselves, then you're saying that you have no humanity for your fellow human beings, and I don't think that's right."

Four young men, uncertain futures

During the penalty phase, defense attorneys presented testimony about the backgrounds of all four defendants, pointing to difficult home lives, mental health struggles, and academic challenges. One defendant was described as having an IQ of 71, reading at a 5th-grade level, and performing math at a 3rd-grade level. Another was described as having depression, ADHD, and anxiety. A third was described as someone who had a good upbringing and strong academic record before falling in with the wrong crowd.

Manuel felt the weight of what lies ahead for them.

"Prison today is way worse as far as the conditioning of it. It's very violent. The K2 drugs is rampant and ruining the minds of our young people," Manuel said. "And the gangs. When I first went to prison, it was a city thing. Tampa against Miami, Miami against Tampa, Jacksonville versus Central Florida. But now, it's more gangs involved."

Manuel said he heard that one of the defendants said he hoped God was using him to show young people that this path leads nowhere.

"I immediately thought to myself, well, that's what God used me for, right?" Manuel said. "And if you guys would have paid attention to my case, you wouldn't be in that situation you're in now."

He added that he understood why someone in that position would reach for that kind of meaning.

"You have to preach and talk to yourself to give yourself some hope, to make some sense of the circumstances that you found yourself in," Manuel said. "But it all seems a little too little, too late."

Manuel said he hopes each of the four men finds a copy of The Seat of the Soul by Gary Zukav, a book he said transformed his life in prison.

"It helps you tap into a spirituality and try to find some reasoning for the way the universe is responding to the energy that you're putting out into the world," Manuel said.

He also acknowledged the road ahead is long.

"They're looking at a minimum of 25 years before they even think about having their cases overturned. It took me 26 years," Manuel said. "From age 13 to age 39 before I was released from prison. I lost my mother, my dad, my brother, all of my immediate family during my incarceration. They're gonna go through some of the same things."

A warning and a call to vote

Manuel said the public reaction to Banasco's testimony should be channeled into political action, pointing to an upcoming Florida gubernatorial election.

"That former warden said the quiet part out loud. They want sweat equity, but the citizens of society want to live in peace without having to worry about being harmed," Manuel said. "And if you don't rehabilitate the guys that are in prison, they're gonna suffer the same consequences and recidivism and return to doing what they know best, harming the citizens of society, and returning to prison. It's a revolving door."

Manuel urged Florida voters to elect a governor who would appoint a corrections secretary who believes in rehabilitation and implements meaningful programming.

"Vote," Manuel said.

"They will never leave the prison alive"

Lopez, meanwhile, said the verdict sends a clear message to anyone considering bringing violence into Hillsborough County.

"If you come into Hillsborough County and you commit this kind of violence, you're going to be held accountable," Lopez said. "These four men, while they were not sentenced to death, will spend the rest of their lives in the Florida State Prison, and we don't have parole. They will never leave the prison alive."

Lopez called the case unprecedented in Hillsborough County, noting it was the first time the county had tried four co-defendants simultaneously on potential death penalty charges. She said the last comparable multi-defendant case in Hillsborough County State Court was a drug trafficking pill mill case in 2013 and 2014.

"To have four people facing the death penalty is something that we've not seen here in Hillsborough County," Lopez said.

She praised the jury for their service, noting that the trial had consumed their lives for more than a month.

"We can't do our jobs, and we can't get justice for families without jurors coming in and honoring that jury summons," Lopez said. "They've been here day in and day out, they've paid attention, they've taken notes, and they did their jobs, and we're very grateful for their service."

Lopez also acknowledged the weight of the outcome for Jones' family.

"Today's verdict will not bring Charles back to his mom, will not bring him back to his family," Lopez said. "But justice has been served, and we, of course, respect the jury's decisions."

Manuel closed with a message of his own.

"I just wish people look at this interview, and look at the Julio Foolio case, and look at all the lives lost and destroyed, and decide to make a change before they find themselves in similar circumstances," Manuel said.



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Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westcase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.

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. Jada Williams is focused on the issues that matter most to people in who live in Tampa and West Hillsborough County. From downtown Tampa to Town ‘n’ Country and Westcase, Jada works to bring you updates and solutions on everything from crime to infrastructure. Reach out to Jada below with your concerns for your neighborhood.