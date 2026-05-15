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Crews battling brush fire in the Lithia area, no evacuations: HCFR

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HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said crews are battling a brush fire on Grey Road and County Road 39 in the Lithia area.

The fire is around five to 10 acres, and no evacuations have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Tampa Bay 28 on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.

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