Crews battling brush fire in the Lithia area, no evacuations: HCFR

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said crews are battling a brush fire on Grey Road and County Road 39 in the Lithia area.
The fire is around five to 10 acres, and no evacuations have been reported.
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Fired Hillsborough major blew nearly twice legal limit, had Jack Daniel's in his patrol vehicle
Major Troy Morgan, who oversaw DUI enforcement for the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, blew a 0.125 and 0.143 on a breathalyzer test after reporting for duty.
Fired HCSO major blew nearly twice legal limit, had Jack Daniel's in vehicle