RFK Jr. to visit Tampa General Hospital

TAMPA, Fla. — The U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is coming to Tampa.

Tampa General Hospital (TGH) will host RFK Jr. on Thursday, July 16.

The secretary will be joined by TGH President and CEO John Couris, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, and notable chef Geoffrey Zakarian, who plans on opening a new restaurant in downtown St. Petersburg.