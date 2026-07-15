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RFK Jr. to visit Tampa General Hospital

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., listens during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. is coming to Tampa.

Tampa General Hospital (TGH) will host RFK Jr. on Thursday, July 16.

The secretary will be joined by TGH President and CEO John Couris, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, and notable chef Geoffrey Zakarian, who plans on opening a new restaurant in downtown St. Petersburg.

Family and community honor the life of 8-year-old girl killed in accident

Paisley Skye Fratianni-Rollins died after an accident on a UTV.

Family and community honor the life of 8-year-old girl killed in accident

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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