TAMPA, Fla. — July 12 will mark two years since the day Calvin Dickey Junior’s family lost their 18-year-old son.

C.J. was a two-sport standout at Carrollwood Day School in Tampa. He ultimately chose football over baseball and graduated in 2024.

WATCH full report by Deiah Riley

Parents of C.J. Dickey Jr. react to arrest made in their son’s death

Bucknell University in Pennsylvania recruited C.J. to play lineman. But during the first day of drills, he collapsed, and two days later he died.

Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Deiah Riley spoke with his parents as they prepare to mark that heartbreaking anniversary. They’re also facing a major development in their son’s case.

On Monday, the Pennsylvania Attorney General charged a former Bucknell strength and conditioning coach with felony aggravated hazing in C.J.’s death. The Attorney General said the coach required C.J. to do extensive drills which put him at risk of death due to his sickle cell trait. Prosecutors claim the coach knew of C.J.’s condition and disregarded it, calling it “An extraordinary tragedy, worsened by the fact that C.J.’s death was preventable."

Calvin Senior and Nicole Dickey told Riley what this moment meant for their family and the legacy they hope their son’s story will leave behind.

"This is bittersweet, but we were pleased finally that someone had investigated, and that justice appears to be working, you know, as a result of their findings, their investigation; that's what we've been asking all along, so we were just really very humbly appreciative of the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office,” said Nicole Dickey.

The Dickeys are determined to make sure no other family suffers the pain that they’ve endured. They created a foundation to educate and raise awareness about athletes’ health and safety. It includes a camp for high school linemen and a scholarship in C.J.’s memory.

"It's so important to be able to offer scholarship opportunities to do just a small part to help that student athlete be able to enjoy that experience of going to the next level, something that unfortunately CJ didn't get to have, so in his memory and in his honor these are the things that we do that are positive, that really reflect who CJ was. So that's the thing that gives us a little piece of joy,” said Nicole.

You can learn more about the scholarship and camp C.J.’s parents created in his memory by clicking here.



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Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and strong role models. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or community leaders who deserve to be in the spotlight.

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. Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Deiah Riley has called Tampa Bay for more than 15 years. As a mother of two, she knows the importance of a good education and strong role models. Reach out to Deiah with any education related stories or community leaders who deserve to be in the spotlight.