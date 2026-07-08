Lee Roy Selmon Reversible Lanes will be open hour earlier for Brandon and Riverview commuters: THEA

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) said the Lee Roy Selmon Reversible Lanes (REL) into Tampa will now start an hour earlier.
Westbound service will now start at 5 a.m. for commuters coming from Brandon, Riverview and Southern Hillsborough County.
THEA said the hours of operation for the REL will now be:
- 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday going westbound towards Tampa.
- 12 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday going eastbound.
The updated schedule will take effect on July 13.
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