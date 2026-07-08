Lee Roy Selmon Reversible Lanes will be open hour earlier for Brandon and Riverview commuters: THEA

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority (THEA) said the Lee Roy Selmon Reversible Lanes (REL) into Tampa will now start an hour earlier.

Westbound service will now start at 5 a.m. for commuters coming from Brandon, Riverview and Southern Hillsborough County.

THEA said the hours of operation for the REL will now be:



5 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday going westbound towards Tampa.

12 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday going eastbound.

The updated schedule will take effect on July 13.