TAMPA, Fla. — Pizzamaker Rob Bair lives in St. Pete, but he has a crush on Tampa.

So when his SoDough Square Pizza shop on the north end of the Burg's 4th Street (6925 4th St. N) proved a hit, the logical next step was a trip across the Bay.

WATCH: SoDough Square Pizza opens new spot in Tampa after success on St. Pete's 4th St

SoDough Square Pizza opens new spot in Tampa after success on St. Pete's 4th St

"I love both areas," he says. "So let's try it over here."

Rob is a Detroit guy, born and raised, and SoDough's menu reflects his Motor City roots: Detroit-style pizzas, Detroit-style Coney dogs, and then some.

The new Tampa location (138 S Dale Mabry Hwy, near the Kennedy Blvd intersection) is smaller, more for carryout, but shares the same menu.

Rob has hired almost 20 local people for his restaurants, and there could be more hiring with a possible third Tampa Bay location in the works.

For more Sean Daly hijinks, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.