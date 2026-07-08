2 confirmed cases of foodborne intestinal illness in Hillsborough: Officials

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — HCA Florida announced there are two confirmed cases in Hillsborough County of the multistate outbreak of cyclosporiasis.

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital's Infection Prevention team said it is monitoring the foodborne intestinal illness caused by the parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, as dozens of cases are being investigated across the nation.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported being notified of 145 cases across 17 states between May 1 and June 16, including 36 reported cases in Florida as of June 27.

Per HCA Florida, "Investigators have not identified a single grower, supplier or specific produce item responsible for the current outbreak. Cyclosporiasis is typically linked to fresh produce contaminated before it reaches consumers."

Symptoms for the foodborne illness typically "develop two to 14 days after exposure and may include frequent watery diarrhea, abdominal cramping, bloating, nausea, loss of appetite, weight loss and low-grade fever," according to physicians.

They added the illness does not spread person to person, but if it is left untreated, infections can last for several weeks or longer.

"Our Infection Prevention team is actively monitoring this outbreak and staying in close communication with public health agencies to ensure we are prepared to respond to any local developments," said Isis Lamphier, Director of Infection Prevention at Brandon Hospital. "While there is no indication of widespread local transmission, we encourage our community to take simple precautions, including thoroughly washing fresh produce under running water and cooking fruits and vegetables whenever possible. These everyday food safety practices can significantly reduce the risk of illness."

HCA Florida said investigators have not made a link of the current outbreak to a specific food, but "previous outbreaks have been associated with bagged salad mixes, fresh cilantro, basil, raspberries, snow peas and green onions."

The following these food safety recommendations are encouraged by Brandon Hospital physicians:

Wash all fresh fruits and vegetables thoroughly under clean, running water before eating, cutting or preparing them.

When possible, cook produce, as heat is the most effective way to eliminate the parasite.

Consider purchasing whole heads of lettuce instead of bagged salad mixes and discard the outer leaves before washing.

Seek medical care if you develop persistent diarrhea, dehydration, or symptoms lasting more than a few days.

For the latest information on cyclosporiasis, visit the CDC's website.