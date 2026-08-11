PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Two brave U.S. veterans are waking up, enjoying a new chapter of their lives, all thanks to an amazing nonprofit and community support.

Army Corporals Eddie Ward and Roberto Cruz are now homeowners. They received the keys to their mortgage-free homes in Pasco County over the weekend from Homes for Our Troops.

WATCH Veterans receive mortgage-free homes in Pasco County

Veterans receive mortgage-free homes in Pasco County

Good Morning Tampa Bay anchor Andrew Kinsey has mentioned Homes for Our Troops in the past and the life-changing work they do, and it continues.

Both veterans were seriously wounded serving our country overseas. These homes are built around their needs with more than 40 accessibility features designed to provide safety, freedom, and greater independence.

The welcome home for these veterans comes with an unexpected bonus: Eddie and Roberto are now next-door neighbors.

“I don’t have to be worried about getting injured or falling again. It’s like being reborn. You feel like you’re in a place that you belong. In a place adapted to you and your needs, and that’s huge,” said Roberto Cruz.

“Not having a mortgage allows me to not worry about paying for a home for 30 years. It allows me to put money into my savings account or do things I want to do now, rather than putting them off until I’m older,” said Eddie Ward.

Homes for Our Troops has now built 441 specially adapted homes nationwide for severely injured poste 9/11 veterans, with 75% of the funding coming from individual donors with big hearts.



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Tampa Bay is known for our diverse military community, and Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Andrew Kinsey takes pride in sharing their stories. He is also dedicated to being a voice for crime victims as they navigate the legal process. So, reach out to Andrew if you need an ear to listen.

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. Tampa Bay is known for our diverse military community, and Good Morning Tampa Bay Anchor Andrew Kinsey takes pride in sharing their stories. He is also dedicated to being a voice for crime victims as they navigate the legal process. So, reach out to Andrew if you need an ear to listen.