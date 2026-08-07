NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — In New Port Richey, an old sleepy shopping center is waking up in a big way.

Universal Plaza, on US19, is suddenly alive and thriving thanks to a handful of talented local merchants — with even more on the way.

WATCH: New Port Richey's Universal Plaza shopping center gets new life from local merchants

New Port Richey's Universal Plaza shopping center gets new life from local merchants

"There is a movement happening at this plaza," says Val Vicens, owner of the Funk, a playfully quirky wonderland that showcases local art, local tattoo artists — even roving magician Cory Van Valin. "It's absolutely incredible what we're going to be able to bring to this community."

With partner Michael Pentrack, Val is a force of nature, not just as a small business owner but as a cheerleader for change.

With Val leading the way and rallying support and enthusiasm, stores have been joining her at Universal Plaza, including two that are connected to the Funk inside, making one endless shopping thrill: Uneek Booteek and KORU Vintage.

There's also a dreamy wellness spa a few doors down, and more stores are on the way, including a botanical apothecary.

Kaylee Taggi from the Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce is thrilled with the growth at Universal Plaza, and can't remember a time in her life when this once-troubled shopping area was so full of hope.

"The plaza has just been completely revitalized by these small businesses," says Kaylee.

Although many of the shops are open now, there will be an official ribbon-cutting party on Aug. 14 starting at 3 p.m.. The public is invited.

For more fun Sean Daly stories, follow Sean on Instagram at @seandalytv.



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Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.

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. Sean Daly calls himself Tampa Bay 28’s resident big kid. He puts his boundless energy into sharing stories about people doing good, things for you to do, and of course, theme parks. If you have an idea for Sean’s next adventure, send him a message.