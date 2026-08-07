Army veteran reflects on Purple Heart, resilience and a life he calls blessed

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Curtis Logan doesn’t often take out his Purple Heart medal.

But on National Purple Heart Day, the Army veteran is reflecting on the sacrifice behind the medal and the life he has built since surviving a roadside bomb attack in Iraq.

In 2006, Logan was one of three soldiers caught in an IED attack. He was the only one to survive.

“I broke every bone in my legs and ankles, lost my toe, lost both Achilles tendons. Don’t have a right calf muscle,” Logan said.

The Purple Heart is awarded to service members who are wounded or killed as a result of combat.

Logan said he sometimes feels he should speak more openly about receiving the medal.

“I should be more vocal about it for other people, pay homage to the ones who didn’t make it when I came back, and I got lucky,” he said.

Now 44, Logan has undergone 44 surgeries as a result of his injuries.

“I know this seems like I’ve had a hard life. But it’s been pretty blessed too,” he said.

Then Hurricane Milton added another challenge.

The storm damaged Logan’s roof, and when it began leaking badly, he was recovering from yet another surgery.

Logan said he doesn't often ask for help, but he eventually learned about the nonprofit Rebuilding Together Greater Florida.

The organization repaired his roof and also made his shower wheelchair accessible.

“So amazing,” Logan said.

Today, Logan is focused on his family. The father of four coaches youth sports and remains active himself. He has even won three state championships in disc golf.

That’s a remarkable contrast to what doctors once told him after his injuries. He might never walk again.

“Kind of like a chip on my shoulder, I will be able to do what I want to do. Not what you would tell me to do,” Logan said.

On a day dedicated to honoring those who have received the Purple Heart, Logan said he is grateful for both the medal and the life he has been able to live.

“I feel honored to have one. I feel honored to be alive. Blessed to have a good life I’m living right now,” he said.



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For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.

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. For more than 15 years, Erik Waxler has called Pasco County home. He’s dedicated to helping his neighbors from New Port Richey to Dade City solve problems and celebrating those who help others. Share your ideas and tips with Erik below.