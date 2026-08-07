Deputy-involved shooting in Pasco County leaves one man dead following domestic violence call: PSO

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A deputy-involved shooting in Pasco County left one man dead overnight following a domestic violence call in Land O' Lakes, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO).

Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco identified the man shot and killed as 61-year-old Enoch Harville.

The sheriff's office said the first call came in around 11 p.m. as a domestic violence incident involving a firearm in the Causeway Boulevard area. Shots were fired around 11:30 p.m.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found the victim outside with injuries. Deputies then went inside the house to speak with Harville, who was inside a back room of the home.

According to PSO, Harville armed himself with a firearm as deputies ordered him to drop the weapon. Deputies exited the room, but investigators said Harville ignored commands and approached them while armed.

The two deputies on scene fired their weapons, striking Harville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No deputies or civilians were injured.

Nocco praised the bravery of the two deputies involved in the shooting.

"The victim actually made a comment to me and she said, 'If it wasn't for the deputies, I would have died. They risked their lives for me.' And it just shows the heroism of our deputies out there, what the Pasco deputies do day in and day out, and our citizens, everybody should be so proud of what they do," Nocco said.

The scene on Causeway Boulevard near the Deerbrook neighborhood remained active Friday morning, with dozens of patrol cars lining the street.

Nocco said the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the public. But he added that the body camera footage showed what he calls a 'fatal funnel' in the home.

"You can see from the body-worn camera, our deputies were going through a very narrow doorway within the living room and, even in the hallway, it was very tight. It was a very bad fatal funnel there," said Nocco.

"He had a shotgun in his hand. The deputies kept ordering, 'Drop the shotgun, drop the shotgun.' He then lowered the shotgun and pointed it at the deputies. The deputies then fired their rounds at the suspect, killing him right there," said Nocco.

PSO said body camera footage from the incident is not releasable under Florida law because the shooting occurred inside a residence. The identities of the deputies involved will be released Monday under state law related to aggravated assault investigations.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will conduct the investigation, which is standard protocol for deputy-involved shootings. The deputies who fired their weapons have been placed on paid administrative leave.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, the following resources are available:

Sunrise of Pasco County

Pasco County Sheriff's Office — Domestic Violence Resources

Pasco County Clerk of Courts — Domestic Violence

The national domestic violence hotline is 800-799-7233.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.