Veterinarian offers advice to keep your pets safe in the heat

TAMPA, Fla. — When it’s extremely hot, like it has been across the Tampa Bay area, it is important for us to not only pay attention to ourselves, but our pets as well.

ABC Action News spoke with Dr. Allison Bodnar, a veterinarian at Sunshine Animal Hospital in Tampa.

Her advice is to keep your dog indoors between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

WATCH: Dr. Bodnar said if they have to go out, keep it quick and remember the temperature of the concrete is a lot higher than the air. Plus, keep water handy and try to stay in the shade.

The big thing to remember is to never leave your dog in a parked car because cars can heat up to a dangerous temperature very quickly.

ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. Germain asked Dr. Bodnar about the symptoms you should be aware of if your dog is overheating or dehydrated.

“Panting very heavily, excessive drooling, sometimes vomiting, diarrhea in severe cases, and sometimes you don’t notice until you’re back in the car and just kind of collapse and they become very acutely weak. Those are signs of potential heat stroke and an emergency,” explained Dr. Bodnar.

She added that if you notice those symptoms to get your pet to a vet right away. Also, wet their paws down with tap water.

Dr. Bodnar told St. Germain it’s important for humans to recognize it's really hot and limit the time outside because dogs will just keep going until they reach their tipping point.