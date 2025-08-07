Teachers spend hundreds to create welcoming classrooms ahead of school year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the first day of school approaches, some educators are digging deep into their own pockets to ensure students feel welcome and ready to learn.

According to the National Education Association, the average teacher spends between $500 and $900 of their own money each year on classroom supplies. For some, costs are even higher.

Natasha Hall is a teacher at Maximo Elementary School in St. Pete. This year, her total is expected to hit nearly $1,000.

Teachers prepare for the first day of school

“I’m like, oh my gosh, this is a pretty penny! It’s very expensive,” Hall said.

Inside her classroom, she is hard at work hanging decorations, organizing supplies, and preparing every corner for students' return.

From snacks and books to decorations and cleaning supplies, the list of classroom essentials keeps growing.

As a teacher at a Title 1 school, Hall serves students from lower-income households. She goes the extra mile to ensure every child has what they need.

She is also working to make sure her classroom feels like a safe space for students.

Dr. Ray Dudley is a principal at Maximo. He explained that a welcoming environment is crucial.

“It’s important they create a welcoming space. Students come in, they feel welcome, they feel supported, they feel like they’re a part of this community,” Dr. Dudley said.

Dr. Dudley added that year after year, he sees teachers going above and beyond to invest in their students' success.

This year, Hall said her local community stepped up. Supporters donated supplies through her Amazon wishlist. She said she is grateful for the help, but for her, it is not about the money. It is about what her students gain throughout the year.