Republican Bryon Donalds projected to win the Florida Gubernatorial race

FLORIDA — Republican candidate Byron Donalds is projected to become the next governor of Florida.

Donalds defeated Democratic candidate David Jolly in the Florida Gubernatorial race.

Watch speech from Byron Donalds

Donalds was endorsed by President Donald Trump, Rick Scott and other prominent Republican politicians.

Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York and attended Florida State University in 2002. He graduated with a degree in finance and marketing.

Donalds has served as the U.S. representative for Florida's 19th congressional district since 2021.