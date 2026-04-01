News to Know for April 1

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and we're welcoming the first full month of spring with very summer-like weather in Tampa Bay. Meteorologist Greg Dee says we'll see highs climb into the upper 80s with a chance for some afternoon showers, so if you were excited for some springtime weather, unfortunately, it feels like we may be going right into summer in Tampa Bay.

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News to Know

Pinellas County Task Force investigates officer-involved shooting in Pinellas Park: Detectives with the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in Pinellas Park.



Detectives with the Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead in Pinellas Park. Cuban migrant advocacy group launches billboard campaign highlighting immigration challenges: Some Cuban migrants told Tampa Bay 28's Annette Gutierrez they are stuck in legal limbo as they attempt to secure permanent residency. Despite trying to follow established immigration processes, many report facing delays, denials, or unclear outcomes. Comcast

Lost Tampa Bay 28 on Comcast? Here's how to keep watching: If you are a Comcast Xfinity subscriber and are unable to access our station on Comcast, you can still stay connected to our programming.



If you are a Comcast Xfinity subscriber and are unable to access our station on Comcast, you can still stay connected to our programming. Tiger Woods says he'll seek treatment after rollover crash and DUI arrest: “This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery,” Woods said on social media.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Partly sunny skies. Meteorologist Greg Dee says those who are going to the Artemis II launch should expect temperatures to fall into the 70s around launch time.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

April 1, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A survey found most adults hold onto the same bank accounts for decades, but that loyalty could be costing them. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury looks into the ways that you can save or improve your investments by switching both checking and savings accounts.

Susan Solves It: Changing bank accounts

Daly Discoveries:

"Courteous Curtis" reclaims life thanks to Feeding Tampa Bay's FreshForce program. The job training program taught Curtis how to help food pantries in 10 counties, and Tampa Bay 28's Sean Daly went to check it out.

'Courteous Curtis' reclaims life thanks to Feeding Tampa Bay's FreshForce program

Bolts fall short at home

Despite tying the game less than a minute after Montreal's opening goal, the Lightning fell short in Tuesday's 4-1 loss at Benchmark International Arena.

The Bolts are now 46-22-6 and sit in second place in the Atlantic Division behind the Sabres.

Tampa Bay's seven-game homestead continues on Thursday when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7 p.m.

Coverage for Thursday's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Wednesday, April 1

Run a scenic 5k along the Riverwalk with the Armature Works Run Club, then relax with food, drinks, and good company at Heights Public Market.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: Armature Works at the Heights Cost: Free

Watch the live Artemis II launch at MOSI’s Saunders Planetarium, enjoy space-themed activities, and meet experts for an out-of-this-world experience.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: MOSI - Museum of Science & Innovation Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.