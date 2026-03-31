Cuban migrant advocacy group launches billboard campaign highlighting immigration challenges

TAMPA, Fla. — A local organization supporting Cuban migrants is expanding its outreach with a new billboard campaign designed to spotlight the legal challenges many face while trying to remain in the United States.

Defenders of the Cuban Adjustment Act and Freedom Incorporated recently installed a billboard along Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa, delivering a stark message about the realities of the immigration system for some migrants.

Cuban Community Rallies for Freedom

Over the weekend, dozens of Cuban community members gathered at Al Lopez Park to call for freedom in Cuba and show solidarity with those still living under government restrictions.

While the rally focused on conditions abroad, many attendees also highlighted the difficulties migrants encounter after arriving in the U.S.

Migrants Face Legal Uncertainty

Some Cuban migrants said they are stuck in legal limbo as they attempt to secure permanent residency. Despite trying to follow established immigration processes, many report facing delays, denials, or unclear outcomes.

“They came here. They thought they were doing things right. And then they’re facing a wall,” said immigration attorney Evelyn Aimee De Jesus Rodriguez. “Even though they submit themselves voluntarily to the system, they don’t have the remedy.”

Advocacy Group Provides Legal and Financial Support

The organization offers legal guidance and financial assistance to families navigating the complex U.S. immigration system. Leaders said they are currently helping hundreds of families across states such as Texas and Florida, including many in the Tampa Bay area.

Billboard Campaign Aims to Raise Awareness

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The newly unveiled billboard reads: “Detained. Deported. Paused. Different cases. Same outcome.”

Advocates said the message reflects the shared struggles of migrants dealing with legal uncertainty, even when attempting to comply with immigration laws.

By expanding its visibility through this campaign, the group hopes to bring broader attention to the issue and encourage solutions for those caught in immigration limbo.



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