Pinellas Park PD SWAT team on scene of armed subject: Police

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD) said Tuesday afternoon a SWAT team is on the scene of an armed subject near Briar Ridge Road and Cedar Brook Drive South.

As of 11: 33 a.m. on March 31, the scene is active with law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.