Pinellas Park PD SWAT team on scene of armed subject: Police

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD) said Tuesday afternoon a SWAT team is on the scene of an armed subject near Briar Ridge Road and Cedar Brook Drive South.
As of 11: 33 a.m. on March 31, the scene is active with law enforcement.
This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.
Suspect arrested for murder of Bartow man found in 'pool of blood': PCSO
Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced it arrested the suspect involved in the murder of a 56-year-old Bartow man found in a "pool of blood."
Arrest in 'violent death' of Florida man found in 'pool of blood'