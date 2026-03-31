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Pinellas Park PD SWAT team on scene of armed subject: Police

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PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department (PPPD) said Tuesday afternoon a SWAT team is on the scene of an armed subject near Briar Ridge Road and Cedar Brook Drive South.

As of 11: 33 a.m. on March 31, the scene is active with law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

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Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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