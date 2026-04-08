News to Know for April 8

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and Tampa Bay is taking a quick break from the summer heat as we slowly but surely trek through the month of April. Meteorologist Greg Dee says highs will only reach the 70s today, and while it'll only be a few degrees cooler than our recent trend of temps reaching the 80s, you'll definitely notice the cool down as gusty winds roll through the area.

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News to Know

US, Israel and Iran agree to a 2-week ceasefire but attacks resume in Iran and Gulf Arab countries: Attacks in Iran and Gulf Arab countries resumed Wednesday, throwing the deal into question.



Attacks in Iran and Gulf Arab countries resumed Wednesday, throwing the deal into question. Hillsborough County deputy arrested in domestic violence investigation: HCSO: A Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and suspended without pay after detectives determined he committed multiple domestic violence offenses. Polk County, WFTS

Fort Meade board recommends approval of controversial data center agreement: A controversial data center project in Fort Meade is moving one step closer to a final decision. Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills broke down what comes next after Tuesday's vote.



A controversial data center project in Fort Meade is moving one step closer to a final decision. Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills broke down what comes next after Tuesday's vote. Fatal residential fire under investigation in Sarasota’s Nottingham Subdivision: A fatal residential fire in the Nottingham Subdivision is under investigation by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, the Sarasota County Fire Department and the state fire marshal, per deputies.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Morning temps in the 60s under cloudy skies. Meteorologist Greg Dee says the father east you are, the better the chance of an afternoon shower.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

April 8, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Bolts remain atop Atlantic Division despite back-to-back losses

The Lightning fell short again on Tuesday night at the Canadien Tire Centre in a 6-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

Despite this week's back to back losses, the Bolts remain atop the Atlantic Division with 102 points. While the Senators and Sabres are also technically tied with Tampa Bay, both with 102 points, the Lightning remains first in tie-breakers.

The Bolts' roadtrip continues as they head into a face off with the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Coverage for Thursday's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Wednesday, April 8

Head to PopStroke Wesley Chapel for lively Trivia Nights and Singo (music bingo) packed with themed playlists, friendly competition and family fun.

When: 7 p.m. Where: Pop Stroke Tampa Cost: Free

Cheer on the Tampa Bay Rays at an exciting game filled with big hits, great plays and ballpark energy.

When: 6:40 p.m. Where: Tropicana Field Cost: Prices vary by ticket



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.