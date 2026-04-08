Hillsborough County deputy arrested in domestic violence investigation: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH CO., Fla. — A Hillsborough County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and suspended without pay after detectives determined he committed multiple domestic violence offenses.

Deputy Justin Thornsberry, 37, assigned to the Department of Patrol Services, was arrested on April 7 after an investigation into misconduct that began on April 4.

Detectives said the case stemmed from a personal relationship dispute, in which a tracking device was placed on a vehicle without consent.

Thornsberry is facing charges of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, installation or use of tracking devices or tracking applications and stalking — all related to domestic violence.

“This case involves a serious abuse of personal privacy and authority,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Illegally placing a tracking device on a vehicle is a criminal act. Anyone who chooses to engage in this kind of behavior will face the consequences. We hold our deputies to a higher standard, and when that standard is violated, we take action.”

Thornsberry has served with HCSO for seven years. The criminal and administrative investigations remain active, and updates will be provided by the public affairs office.