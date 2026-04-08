FORT MEADE, Fla. — A controversial data center project in Fort Meade is moving one step closer to a final decision.

After hours of public comment and discussion, the city’s planning and zoning board voted to recommend approval of a key development agreement tied to the project. The final decision now rests with the Fort Meade City Commission, which is expected to take up the issue next week.

The proposal calls for up to 4.4 million square feet of data center space on more than 1,300 acres north of downtown.

While supporters say the project could bring investment and infrastructure improvements, it has sparked weeks of debate, especially over water use and long-term impact on the small city.

WATCH: Fort Meade board recommends approval of controversial data center agreement

Fort Meade board recommends approval of controversial data center agreement

Water concerns take center stage

City data shows Fort Meade is already using about 79% of its permitted water supply. Officials say the addition of the data center could push that number to nearly 88%, which raised concerns about how much capacity would remain for future growth.

Developers with Stonebridge say the facility would use about 50,000 gallons of water per day, primarily for bathrooms and kitchens, with cooling systems for the data center’s computing technology operating on a closed-loop system designed to minimize usage.

“A closed loop system is you fill it up, and then it’s closed. It self-circulates, and it doesn’t evaporate,” said Doug Firstenberg with Stonebridge.

Still, many community members remain skeptical.

“I don’t want to be a guinea pig through this, and I don’t want to be a statistic. I love little Fort Meade just, you know, a one-horse town,” said Lisa Rice, who lives in Fort Meade.

Developer offers funding upfront, city weighs needed upgrades

As part of the development agreement, the developer is offering the city $10 million up front for infrastructure and other improvements. According to the city manager, much of the city's infrastructure is seriously outdated or insufficient.

An additional portion of money will also be offered to the city to help it improve its water supply. City leaders have also discussed joining a regional water system to increase its supply by 500,000 gallons a day, which could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

What happens next

The planning and zoning board’s vote is only a recommendation.

The Fort Meade City Commission is expected to make a final decision on the development agreement at its next meeting on Apr. 14.



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. Chad Mills calls Polk County home and has witnessed the area’s growth firsthand. He is focused on sharing stories from his neighbors in Lakeland. You can use the form below to connect with Chad.