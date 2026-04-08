Fatal residential fire under investigation in Sarasota’s Nottingham Subdivision

SARASOTA, Fla. — A fatal residential fire in the Nottingham Subdivision is under investigation by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Sarasota County Fire Department and the state fire marshal, per SCSO.
Authorities responded to the fire around 8:30 p.m. on April 7 at the 4100 block of Arrow Place.
Citizens are advised to avoid the area unless they live in the Nottingham Subdivision while the investigation continues.
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway
To celebrate the partnership, Hard Rock displayed classic cars, including a replica of the Shelby from "Gone in 60 Seconds" and a replica Daytona from "Miami Vice."
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa and The Motor Enclave announce new partnership to create Hard Rock Speedway