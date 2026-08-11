News to Know for Aug. 11

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Tuesday, and students across Tampa Bay are heading back to school with a big dose of heat. Meteorologist Greg Dee says a heat advisory kicks in at noon today and runs through 7 p.m., and the heat index will climb to 105-109 at times. If possible, Greg suggests you try to get all of your outdoor chores or workouts done well before the advisory kicks in, or tackle them after 8 p.m.

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News to Know

Spring Hill kidnapping ends in murder-suicide involving off-duty deputy: PSO: A reported kidnapping in Hudson ended with an off-duty Pinellas County deputy and a woman found dead from gunshot wounds in Spring Hill, authorities said.



A reported kidnapping in Hudson ended with an off-duty Pinellas County deputy and a woman found dead from gunshot wounds in Spring Hill, authorities said. Vindman’s money advantage meets Nixon’s Florida roots in Democratic Senate primary: Florida’s special U.S. Senate race is attracting millions of dollars, but before Democrats can challenge Republican Sen. Ashley Moody, they must settle a primary between two candidates offering very different arguments. WFTS

Pasco County Schools expands K-8 model to 6 campuses as Wesley Chapel parents embrace the approach: Pasco County Schools now has six K-8 campuses, and parents at Kirkland Ranch K-8 in Wesley Chapel embrace the model's consistency and continuity.



Pasco County Schools now has six K-8 campuses, and parents at Kirkland Ranch K-8 in Wesley Chapel embrace the model's consistency and continuity. Fundraisers support St. Pete Ceramics after fire destroyed studio earlier this year: Beth Miranda and Ethan Fielder owned St. Pete Ceramics, which caught on fire back in January.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Hot and humid morning with temps in the high 70s. Meteorologist Greg Dee says a heat advisory will take effect at noon today and run through 7 p.m.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

August 11, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Cybersecurity experts are warning about a scam that sends fake Facebook account suspension notices designed to trick users into giving away login credentials. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises users to avoid clicking links in suspicious account alerts and instead log directly into Facebook through the official app or website to verify account activity.

Susan Solves It: Facebook Scam

Things to Do this Tuesday, Aug. 11