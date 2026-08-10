WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Pasco County Schools is expanding its K-8 model this year, with two new schools opening — Pasco K-8 on the east side and Paul R. Smith K-8 on the west side.

The district now has six K-8 schools, including Skybrooke K-8, which opened last year in Lutz, and Kirkland Ranch K-8, which began the year before in Wesley Chapel.

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Pasco County Schools Superintendent John Legg says each side of the county has different needs driving the expansion.

"On the west side, we have declining enrollment," Legg said. "On the east side of the county, however, enrollment is stable over there. However, what we see is the K-8s offer unique academic opportunities for students."

Watch report from Annette Gutierrez

Pasco County Schools expands K-8 model to 6 campuses as Wesley Chapel parents embrace the approach

Legg says the K-8 model offers benefits beyond enrollment management.

"One is you have consistency in academics, consistency in behavior expectations, consistency in staffing where they know all the students — all the way from kindergarten to all the way up to 8th grade, so there's a continuity and continuum of care for students," Legg said.

Families already familiar with the model at Kirkland Ranch K-8 — now in its third year — say they've seen those benefits firsthand.

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Emma Rodriguez, an 8th grader at Kirkland Ranch K-8, has attended since the school opened.

"I feel good! This is a really good school," Rodriguez said.

She says the school's commitment to growth has kept her engaged.

"I really like it especially because they're always growing and — always doing new things so that's what I love about it," Rodriguez said.

Parents say the model also makes practical sense for families.

"I think for families — we only have one child — but if you have multiple kids, then it's easier on the parents as well," parent Natalya Leal said.

Parent Marcos Padron says fewer school transitions benefit children emotionally.

"I think it's a traumatic experience for them when they have to switch school and then meet somebody else when they, they don't know their environment. So less move is less traumatic for them," Padron said.

He added that his 4th-grade child has thrived at the school.

"I mean we like the school — he loves the school," Padron said.

With two more K-8 schools opening, families at Kirkland Ranch hope the same continuity will benefit even more students across the district.

The first day of school in Pasco County starts on Thursday, August 13.



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. If you live in Wesley Chapel or the surrounding area, Annette Gutierrez is here for you. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for our neighbors, so send Annette tips on how she can help.