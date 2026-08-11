SPRING HILL, Fla. — A reported kidnapping in Hudson ended with an off-duty Pinellas County deputy and a woman found dead from gunshot wounds in Spring Hill, authorities said.

According to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 5:35 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of an aggravated assault in the Phyllis Lane area of Hudson. Investigators later updated the case to a kidnapping.

Authorities identified the suspect as Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Troy Savetz. Deputies said Savetz was armed and threatening a former girlfriend during a dispute over property.

Investigators said Savetz left the area with the woman in a rental car before law enforcement arrived.

Pasco deputies attempted to contact the pair by phone and began searching for them after several unsuccessful attempts.

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Spring Hill kidnapping ends in murder-suicide involving off-duty deputy: PSO

Deputies later located both Savetz and the woman dead from gunshot wounds in the 16800 block of Platinum Drive in Spring Hill.

Officials said the people involved knew each other and described the case as an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing.