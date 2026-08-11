ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Fundraising efforts are underway after an art studio burned down in St. Petersburg earlier this year.

Beth Miranda and Ethan Fielder owned St. Pete Ceramics.

The clay studio caught on fire on January, 28, 2026.

WATCH: Fundraisers support St. Pete Ceramics after fire destroyed studio earlier this year

Fundraisers support St. Pete Ceramics after fire destroyed studio

Miranda said firefighters believe the cause of the fire was electrical.

"There were five or six fire trucks, a lot of firefighters out back. At that point, I was like oh my God, it's totally gone. It's all gone. I didn't know what to think. I didn't know if I was going to pass out or throw up. I wasn't sure what was happening," said Miranda in January.

Miranda and Fielder lost everything inside the studio.

The Werk Gallery is hosting a fundraising exhibit called "Out of the Ashes: a fundraising exhibit for St. Pete Ceramics."

The exhibit features artwork from artists with St. Pete Ceramics. 90% of the proceeds from sales at the exhibit will go to St. Pete Ceramics to help them rebuild.

The exhibit runs through August 30.

"We’re much more integrated in the community than a normal gallery is generally, so when our friends needed us, it was in our ethos to absolutely help," said Fritz Faulhaber, owner of The Werk Gallery.

Another fundraiser will be held at The Werk Gallery on Saturday, August 15 at 4:00 p.m.

Miranda said they'll be serving coffee and cake to celebrate her birthday.

"Fifty dollars will get you a limited edition mug which is sparkly. It's the best part, honestly. Ethan and I worked on this mug together, there's only 40 in existence," said Miranda.

Miranda said she's in the process of rebuilding the studio and hopes to reopen by late September.

Fundraisers are held at The Werk Gallery located at 2210 1st Avenue South in St. Petersburg.

For more information on the Coffee and Cake fundraiser, click here.



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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.