News to Know for Aug. 12

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Wednesday, and I'd like to start this morning off with a question: Do you remember what you did with your solar eclipse glasses after the last time you used them? Well, today, residents in the northern U.S. will have an opportunity to reuse their eyewear during the partial solar eclipse. While we won't be able to see it here in Florida, it's a good reminder to hang on to those glasses for the next time we get a view.

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News to Know

Tampa's South Howard flood relief project nears critical council vote amid debate: A $100 million-plus stormwater project aimed at relieving chronic flooding in South Tampa's Parkland Estates and Palma Ceia Pines neighborhoods is heading toward a pivotal vote, but sharp disagreements over its design, cost, and effectiveness are threatening its future.



A $100 million-plus stormwater project aimed at relieving chronic flooding in South Tampa's Parkland Estates and Palma Ceia Pines neighborhoods is heading toward a pivotal vote, but sharp disagreements over its design, cost, and effectiveness are threatening its future. Seminole man arrested after slashing youth football posters at complex: A 57-year-old Seminole man was arrested on Monday after he slashed six football posters belonging to young football players hanging at a youth athletic complex, authorities said.

WFTS

A 57-year-old Seminole man was arrested on Monday after he slashed six football posters belonging to young football players hanging at a youth athletic complex, authorities said. A Tampa boutique offers free clothes to those in need: A boutique designed to help people experiencing homelessness went viral on social media. The founder of Revive and Restore said the community response has been positive.



A boutique designed to help people experiencing homelessness went viral on social media. The founder of Revive and Restore said the community response has been positive. Partial solar eclipse to darken skies across Northern US on Wednesday: A partial solar eclipse will be visible across the northern U.S. on Wednesday, giving skywatchers another chance to use eclipse glasses.

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Today's Weather Outlook

Another day of heat and humidity with little rain. Meteorologist Greg Dee says another heat advisory takes effect at noon.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

August 12, 2026 WX AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Scammers are sending fake Facebook account closure warnings designed to steal users’ login credentials. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises slowing down before acting on urgent account warnings and reporting suspicious messages to Facebook before deleting them.

Susan Solves It: Facebook Scam

Things to Do this Wednesday, Aug. 12