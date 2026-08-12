Seminole man, 57, arrested after slashing youth football posters at complex

SEMINOLE, FLA. — A 57-year-old Seminole man was arrested on Monday after he slashed six football posters belonging to young football players hanging at a youth athletic complex, authorities said.

Anthony Dell’Aquila, 57, was charged with criminal mischief.

At about 7:54 p.m. on Sunday, Dell’Aquila was captured on surveillance video entering the Seminole Youth Athletic Association Complex in Seminole, a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office report stated.

He approached six football banners of youth football players and cheerleaders and cut them all in half using a sharp object.

On Monday, at about 8:08 p.m., Dell’Aquila returned to the complex.

Complex staff members positively identified him and called 911. One person followed Dell’Aquila to his home and then provided deputies with the location.

When deputies went to his home and confronted Dell’Aquila at the door, he tried to retreat back into his home.

When deputies attempted to arrest Dell’Aquila, he resisted, the report stated.

He also was charged with resisting an officer without violence.