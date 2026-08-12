TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa boutique designed to help people experiencing homelessness went viral on social media.

Lori Martin, Founder of Revive and Restore, said the community response has been positive.

WATCH: A Tampa boutique, Revive and Restore, offers free clothes to those in need

A Tampa boutique, Revive and Restore, offers free clothes to those in need

She posted the video on TikTok showing the boutique on North Nebraska Avenue in Tampa.

"We keep putting out videos, and then this one just stuck. It was just showing what it was as a raw shell and then it being completely decorated and full of clothing and all the donations that come in from the community, everything is free here," said Lori Martin, founder of Revive and Restore.

Martin runs a nonprofit ministry and also does community outreach. The nonprofit provides meals and showers to people in need.

People may also shop at the boutique for free.

"Even if it's just a meal or just a piece of clothing, it gives them hope just in that day, and we want everyone to feel seen and heard and know that they’re loved, and if that happens, then we’ve done our job," said Martin.

Barry Brewer shopped at the boutique. He said Martin showed him compassion and kindness.

He has been clean for seven months.

"When I first met Lori three years ago, I was a homeless drug addict, and I had been one for over 40 years," said Brewer.

He said Martin helped turn his life around.

"I got a good job, place to stay, God has truly blessed me...They showed love and compassion and gave me anything I needed, and I decided I deserved better, and they showed me that I did," he said.

The boutique opened in November, and it's open on Tuesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

People may also drop off clothing donations while the boutique is open.

"Every person on the street, they are someone's child, they have a story, and they want to be...just feel like somebody cares," said Martin.

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. Julie Salomone works to share the issues that matter to you. And navigating the job market is critical to affording the price of paradise. Julie also focuses on the day-to-day issues in Sarasota County, so be sure to reach out to Julie to start a conversation.