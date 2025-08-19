News to Know for August 19

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 team.

Summer is coming to a close, and school's back in session as we make our way towards the last stretch of the year. Change is in the air... can you feel it? A new season is also on the horizon for us in the newsroom. We're now officially known as Tampa Bay 28, with shiny new logos and a color scheme to boot. The name better reflects our determination to have the people of Tampa Bay at the center of our mission and decision-making. But don't worry, we'll still be bringing you the same great news and weather on the daily like we always have, so make sure you keep tuning in.

News to Know

Autism therapy providers warn of a crisis: Florida's Medicaid program transitioned to a managed care system, but providers say they have experienced delays, denials, and reductions in reimbursements.

Florida's Medicaid program transitioned to a managed care system, but providers say they have experienced delays, denials, and reductions in reimbursements. Financial mismanagement of a cheer program is uncovered: Bartow Coed Cheer has won multiple championships, but a recent audit found multiple issues that the school says are being corrected.



Bartow Coed Cheer has won multiple championships, but a recent audit found multiple issues that the school says are being corrected. A family settles into their new Tampa home: Last year’s hurricane season left many families to rebuild, including Harrison Best, Maranda Pruitte, and their family.

Last year’s hurricane season left many families to rebuild, including Harrison Best, Maranda Pruitte, and their family. A Manatee County teen is remembered for his kind soul: Finn Hammerl was one of two people killed in a car crash earlier this month.

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Tampa Bay 28+ News

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says another sticky and steamy morning is on tap for us today. Morning lows will start in the upper 70s and low 80s, but highs climb into the low to mid 90s, feeling near 104 in some spots. PM showers and storms are likely near the coast.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Daly Discoveries

Kpop Nabi in Citrus Park celebrates a passionate community that loves South Korean music. The store on Sheldon Road is open seven days a week and sells music, books and toys.

Kpop Nabi in Citrus Park celebrates passionate community that loves South Korean music

Things to Do this Tuesday, August 19

Create your own stunning art glass masterpiece at an August MAACM class.

When: 10 a.m. Where: 355 4th St N, St. Pete Cost: $125

Shake it up with energizing Zumba moves in the beautiful setting of Curtis Hixon Park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Test your knowledge and compete for prizes at a fun-filled trivia night at Keel Farms.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.