Audit uncovers financial mismanagement of celebrated high school cheer program

BARTOW, Fla. — Some parents of Bartow High School cheerleaders are speaking out after a recent internal audit highlighted financial mismanagement within the school’s celebrated cheer program.

They spoke to Tampa Bay 28 anonymously, citing fear of retaliation, but they wanted their voices heard for the sake of current and future students.

The audit, conducted by Polk County Public Schools for the 2024-2025 fiscal year, was requested after complaints from parents about undelivered items, canceled camps, and unclear use of funds.

The final report, dated Aug. 14, found incomplete fundraising forms, missing documentation on how money was spent, and items paid for by parents that were never delivered to Bartow Coed Cheer students.

“We paid for basically just poms and socks,” one parent said. “Those were things that we never got.”

Another finding in the audit noted that the program’s fundraising activities sometimes strayed from proper protocol. Specific fundraisers, such as the “Chase the State” campaign and a golf tournament, were conducted without the required form, which documents the purpose of fundraising and requires prior approval.

The audit also flagged the program’s use of an unapproved vendor. According to the finding, “the vendor bartered services in exchange for student cheer dues.”

Another finding in the audit said program funds were used to benefit a select number of students by covering part of the cost of a trip to the UF-FSU football game last year.

According to the audit, those funds were intended for activities that benefit all cheerleaders, such as an end-of-year banquet that experienced a funding shortfall and required additional funds from parents.

“The money that those kids raised together — they should all benefit from it. I mean, all of the kids have a dream,” a parent said. “They all want to go to college for cheer, you know.”

Additionally, the audit said the principal of Bartow High School directed dates to be changed on some cheer invoices.

“It just really makes you lose all trust in not only just Bartow High School leadership but the whole entire Polk County school board leadership,” one parent told Tampa Bay 28.

In the audit, the principal responded to the finding concerning invoices.

“I was informed of my missteps,” he wrote. “I am in the process of writing action items and a plan to avoid such missteps in the future. I have printed and re-read the Polk County Internal Accounts Manual to ensure I follow all necessary guidelines.”

In other written responses in the audit, the principal acknowledged other oversights regarding field trips and fundraising procedures. He committed to closely reviewing all field trips and fundraisers with staff before events to ensure all district and school requirements are met. He also stated that staff would receive training to handle program funds and adhere to district policies.

The parents who reached out to Tampa Bay 28 said they would be more forgiving, but the money the program took in and spent was close to $170,000 last school year, and cheer parents said that budget is partially funded with their dollars.

“Thousands,” one parent said. “Thousands of dollars.”

Kyle Kennedy, a spokesperson for Polk County Public Schools, said district staff has been reviewing the audit’s findings and will address all issues with Bartow High School’s administration.

“Please note that the previous cheerleading coach resigned, and a new coach joined the program late last school year,” he said.

Kennedy also added that parents who believe they are owed reimbursements should contact Polk County Public Schools directly.

Nevertheless, the parents who reached out to Tampa Bay 28 have their doubts and want more action from Polk County Public Schools.

“I think there’s a big overhaul that needs to be done,” one said.

Bartow Coed Cheer is renowned across the state and has won multiple national and state championships.