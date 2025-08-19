MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two teenagers were killed, and two others were seriously injured after a car crash in Manatee County earlier this month.

Kyra McElroy said her son Finn Hammerl died in the crash. He was a passenger in the vehicle.

WATCH: Manatee County teen killed in car crash remembered for his kind soul and charismatic personality

Manatee County teen killed in car crash remembered for his kind soul and charismatic personality

Family said Finn was known as the "peacemaker" to those who knew him. He had a charismatic personality and a big heart.

"He was a bright, beautiful person. He walked in the room and radiated love," said Kyra McElroy, Finn's mother.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the crash happened near U.S. Highway 301 at about 2:15 a.m. on August 8. The driver of the Dodge Charger also died.

Finn's family said he became a Yoga instructor at the age of 14. He enjoyed playing tennis, basketball, baseball, and football. He graduated from Parrish Community High School last year.

His family said he wanted to become a commercial pilot.

"He had already taken ground school and was supposed to start flight school last week, and just wanted to travel the world and start a family someday," said McElroy.

McElroy described her son as intelligent, caring, and understanding. She said Finn made friends easily and cared for others.

"Everyone's mission that knew him is just to live our best life and take every day and know that kindness matters," she said.

Finn's stepbrother, Race Zoetmulder, started a GoFundMe page to help his family with expenses.

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $11,000.

"I didn't want the family to go through any financial trouble right now especially missing work. We just need to be there for each other," he said.

Race Zoetmulder

Finn's family said he loved sunsets on Siesta Key. They hope his story inspires others to enjoy every moment and live their best life.

"I would say just enjoy the sunsets, enjoy the sunsets. There's beauty everywhere. We just need to pay attention to it," said McElroy.

According to FHP, the crash remains under investigation. A 16-year-old female and a 17-year-old male were also seriously injured. FHP said the teens were traveling in a Dodge Charger when it left the road and crashed into several trees.

Troopers indicated the female was the only one wearing a seat belt.

For more information on how to help Finn's family, click here.