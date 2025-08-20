News to Know for August 20

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

It's Wednesday, which means we've made it halfway through our second week of school. Luckily for us, there isn't forecasted to be nearly as much rain as there has been the past few days. If the dryish weather has you feeling adventurous after work, you may want to try Armature Works' Run Club, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. tonight. With rain chances picking back up tomorrow, it may be a good idea to take advantage and get outside.

News to Know

A Pasco handyman helps families rebuild after hurricanes: Contractor Joe Seabolt said his mission is to help 12 families recover from last year's hurricanes.

Floridians share what they want to tell elected leaders: There are a lot of issues that are top of mind for the state right now, including insurance, the economy, term limits, helping the homeless and more.

Price of Paradise

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we're waking up to mostly dry weather this morning and temperatures in the 70s. Due to the outer flow around Hurricane Erin, we'll see lower rain coverage in our area today. There will only be a 20% chance of a pop-up shower.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A rising number of Tampa home buyers are retracting their offers, causing the city to rank third in the nation for home sale cancellations.mABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury advises buyers to thoroughly evaluate their financial situation and consider property insurance costs before making an offer on a home.

Susan Solves It: Home Sale Declines

Daly Discoveries

Cozy Coffee Restaurant & Bar fills a delicious need for the Temple Terrace community. The restaurant is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day except Tuesday.

Cozy Coffee Restaurant & Bar fills a delicious need for Temple Terrace community

Things to Do this Wednesday, August 20

Experience the heartfelt journey of "The Life of Chuck" as it unravels the connections that shape a life, presented on the big screen at the Tampa Theatre.

When: 7:15 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $12

Catch the chilling crime thriller "No Country For Old Men" as part of the Big Picture: Helter Swelter film series.

When: 7:30 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $10

Unwind with vibrant colors and soft fabrics at Sew Chill, where you can learn the fundamentals of sewing and engage in creative projects at AMRoC Fab Lab.

When: 5:30 p.m. Where: 2154 University Square Mall, Tampa Cost: Free



