Tampa police investigating reports of juveniles throwing food at pedestrians

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said there have been two reported incidents involving juveniles throwing eggs or tomatoes at pedestrians this month.

TPD said it is aware of recent social media posts claiming people have been hit with eggs or tomatoes while walking on Bayshore Boulevard.

Police said patrol presence has been increased in the area with a focus on identifying and apprehending those responsible.

Officials said while this may seem like a harmless prank, it is, in fact, a crime.

Detectives are currently following up on leads and ask anyone with information call TPD's non-emergency number at 813-231-6130.