Tampa police investigating reports of juveniles throwing food at pedestrians

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) said there have been two reported incidents involving juveniles throwing eggs or tomatoes at pedestrians this month.
TPD said it is aware of recent social media posts claiming people have been hit with eggs or tomatoes while walking on Bayshore Boulevard.
Police said patrol presence has been increased in the area with a focus on identifying and apprehending those responsible.
Officials said while this may seem like a harmless prank, it is, in fact, a crime.
Detectives are currently following up on leads and ask anyone with information call TPD's non-emergency number at 813-231-6130.
There are some truly inspiring people who call the Tampa Bay area home. People who overcome odds that others could not even imagine. Tampa Bay 28 anchor Lauren St. Germain met a woman who is doing just that, as she competes at an international level after 2 life-saving lung transplants.