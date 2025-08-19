People in St. Pete form a group to try to save street murals

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — People in St. Pete are coming together to try to save several of our street murals.

The Florida Department of Transportation is asking cities to remove certain murals, which could include the Pride mural and Black Lives Matter mural in downtown St. Pete.

WATCH: Tamp Bay 28 reporter Casey Albritton heads back to St. Pete to see what the community is doing to save street murals

"We want people to feel welcome in this space. We want you to feel welcome walking down the street. We want you to know that you are not alone," said Dr. Byron Green, with St. Pete Pride.

For many, artwork like the Pride and Black Lives Matter street murals in downtown St. Pete, is more than just paint on the pavement.

“I think it just enforces that the Grand Central District is a very welcoming district," said Brian Longstreth, a business owner.

That’s why people who live in St. Pete formed a new group, called the "Save Our Street Murals Committee" and created a petition to keep the murals on the ground.

“If it is a mural I want to keep those murals going," said Dr. Green.

This effort comes after the Florida Department of Transportation started directing cities statewide to remove street murals that are considered political or ideological.

WFTS

State leaders and politicians said the art could be distracting to drivers and want consistent road markings.

Brian Longstreth owned a business near the Pride mural on Central up until a few months ago. He’s seen drivers cross over the mural for years.

“You see people slow down, you see people on the sidewalks taking pictures and selfies. I've never seen an accident," said Longstreth.

To really get a sense of whether the mural is distracting for drivers, Tampa Bay 28's Casey Albritton hit the road and spoke to several making their way through Downtown St. Pete.

“I didn’t see it when I was driving. I look for cars and pedestrians, I don’t look down at the pavement," said Linda Jennings, a driver.

“I always focus on everything, people behind me, people in front of me, people on the sides. So I tend to look at something really quick and then focus on my driving," said Kriezza Lapena, another driver.

Dr. Green helped start the petition to save the murals. He wants research done before any decisions are made.

“We can find out if there is an actual situation, let’s figure out a better solution for it, but no data has been provided," he said.

The City of St. Pete said it’s looking to get clarification from FDOT about the memo regarding street murals…and if exemptions can be made.

St. Pete Mayor Welch said no matter the outcome, he’s going to try to explore other ways to reflect the city’s values and culture.

"We are hoping that our city council people will continue to fight back," said Dr. Green.