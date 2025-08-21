News to Know for August 21

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

It's Thursday, and another round of storms is on the way. If you want to kick off the weekend fun early, the rain should clear in time to catch the Tampa Bay Rays at Steinbrenner Field at 7:35 p.m. With the PGA World Champions Cup coming to Clearwater this winter and St. Pete hosting the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026, the Tampa Bay area is shaping up to be a major sports destination — and football season hasn't even started yet.

News to Know

Body cam video reveals concerns with a Pasco Schools employee: In May, a bus assistant slapped a 19-year-old student with Down syndrome and autism across the face, and records show this is not the first time.

Community advocates are pushing to preserve Marti-Coln cemetery property in West Tampa, where unmarked graves are believed to lie. Florida sues textbook giants for an alleged $60M fraud: The state has filed a lawsuit seeking to claw back millions of dollars from two of the nation’s largest textbook publishing companies.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Greg Dee says we're already seeing a few showers along the coast today. These will only become more numerous as we go through the morning and into midday. Coverage will be around 40%, and the rain will move west to east with the highest rain chances near the coast before 3 p.m.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Thursday, August 21, 2025

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

A growing number of Florida drivers are facing monthly car payments over $1,000 as rising prices and tariffs push vehicle costs to record highs. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises researching loan terms carefully and considering the total cost of ownership before committing to a high monthly payment.

Susan Solves It: Costly Car Payments

Things to Do this Thursday, August 21

Kick up your heels for backyard line dancing under the stars at Keel Farms.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free

Hunt for specters and uncover eerie legends on a haunted walking tour through historic downtown Tampa.

When: 8 p.m. Where: 374 UT University Dr, Tampa Cost: $30

Bid on local art and explore a hurricane-themed exhibition at HCC’s Silent Hawktion & Back-to-School Bash.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 1411 E. 11th Avenue, Tampa Cost: Free



