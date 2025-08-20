West Tampa residents push back on proposed land split at historic cemetery site

TAMPA, Fla. — Aileen Henderson stood in a grassy patch beside the Marti-Colon Cemetery in West Tampa and pointed to what looked like open land. To her, it’s anything but empty.

“When you see open fields like this at a cemetery, a lot of people don’t understand because there’s no markers. They assume that there’s nothing there,” Henderson said. “Absolutely not. Typically, when you see an open field like this next to headstones, those are unmarked graves. Those are the people that didn’t have the money for a marker.”

Henderson is the founder of the Cemetery Society, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting Tampa’s historic burial grounds. She reached out because she wanted her community to know what’s happening on land in Marti-Colon.

Neighbors were recently notified that the property owner of a .98-acre lot had applied for what’s known as a formal decision, an administrative ruling on whether the parcel complies with the city’s zoning code.

The lot is zoned both residential and general commercial, raising concerns about possible development. Henderson said that’s why she sounded the alarm.

“When you split a parcel like that, typically that is an indication they are going to move forward with some type of development,” Henderson said. “They’re looking to get it set, get it ready, get the zones where they need to be, and then they’re going to sell it from there. And then development takes place. And that’s why we’re here today.”

“A voice for the voiceless”

For Henderson, what lies beneath the grassy space matters most.

“In life, we have an expectation to rest in peace, don’t we? We expect that when we pass on, we’re going to rest in peace. They’re not resting in peace, and they haven’t for quite some time. Now, once again, their burial grounds are being disturbed. It is our responsibility as the living to protect that,” she said.

Henderson described Marti-Colon as a working-class cemetery where the men and women who built Tampa “on their backs” are buried.

“This is West Tampa. This is our home. This is our community,” she said. “Quite frankly, I’m a little sick of the city of Tampa stomping all over these burial grounds. These are sacred, and we need to embrace them.”

City response

The City of Tampa confirmed the property owner has requested a formal decision, but stressed that it is not a rezoning.

“Because the City is not looking at purchasing this property now, it is private property and therefore we do not have the authority to make this determination,” a spokesperson said when asked if the city would investigate for graves.

The city added that it evaluates purchases “based on the variables specific to that property,” but is not considering acquiring this site.

Community pressure rising

Henderson said her recent efforts to raise awareness have spread quickly, drawing new energy from the community. That includes a video she posted on social media.

“The video, the last time I checked, was over 3,000 views. I think there’s 50 to 60 shares,” she said. “I don’t know why they’re listening this time, and I don’t know why it spread so quickly, like wildfire. But it has, and I’m grateful.”

She said residents have started emailing city officials and letting her know.

“I received a text from Barbara, she was part of our crew last year when we were fighting to save Marti-Colon, and she said, ‘I’ve got 17 civil-minded women sending emails.’ Seventeen. Bravo to her, because that’s exactly what we need.”

Holding on to hope

Henderson said she does see signs of progress.

“For the first time that I can recall, city council spent close to 40 minutes talking about historic cemeteries,” she said. “Step in the right direction. Bravo. Every council member was engaged and involved, and they cared. I understand that hands can be tied. I understand that when we ask for funding, sometimes it’s needed elsewhere. But my position is, our history is important. Our history is important because we have a knack for repeating it. So we need to protect it.”

Still, she insists the council cannot do it alone.

“What they need to see is the support from the community,” Henderson said. “We need their voices. For those that don’t have one, we need them to stand up. These council positions are elected positions. They will listen to the constituents.”

Next steps

If the zoning department allows the lot split, Henderson said the fight will continue.

“If it moves forward, then there is an appeal process. It could eventually end up in council’s lap,” she said. “I’m hoping it doesn’t go that far. I’m hoping the community has voiced enough of their opinion for the zoning department to go, you know, maybe this isn’t such a good idea.”

For Henderson, the fight is deeply personal.

“You know, in this city’s history, there were undertakers who would sit and watch to see which headstones were visited. Those that weren’t, they’d remove and sell the plot,” she said. “So for anyone to assume there are no bodies here — it’s ridiculous. Not with what we know about cemeteries and our history.”

Even the current owner once acknowledged the land’s importance, Henderson said.

“If you go back and look at his media, he verbally says it’s a cemetery,” Henderson said. “He says this is West Tampa’s history. He said it back in 2018, 2019, when he purchased the property, that he did it to save the cemetery.”

Promises, she said, matter.

“When you give your word, you can’t hide,” Henderson said.

And as the deadline for public comment approaches, Henderson is making one more plea.

“Maybe West Tampa is ready. Maybe the city of Tampa is ready, in terms of the community, to finally step up and protect these historic cemeteries,” she said. “Send the emails. Make the calls. They need your emails. They need to hear from you.”

The formal decision case number is 25-000181. Henderson is urging residents to write to Tampa officials at:

tampazoning@tampagov.net

formaldecision@tampagov.net

eric.cotton@tampagov.net

“Tomorrow is the last day, so we’ve got to hustle,” Henderson said.

We know the results of the formal decision 30 days after the deadline (August 21).