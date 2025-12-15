News to Know for Dec. 15

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and if this weekend's warm, summer-like weather made you forget it's still December, today's weather brings a fresh change of pace. Meteorologist Greg Dee says cooler, breezy conditions will settle in today and stick around until Tuesday, giving us a crisp and refreshing start to the week.

News to Know

Tampa Bay Jewish community mourns after attack on Hanukkah celebration in Australia: Thousands of miles from the heart of St. Pete, the unthinkable happened in Australia. Reporter Mary O'Connell spoke to locals on Sunday at the 23rd annual "Chanukah in the City.”

Authorities say they will release person of interest detained in Brown University shooting: Officials in Providence say they will release a person of interest detained following a Brown University shooting that killed two students and injured nine.

Residents can now apply for Sunrise St. Pete disaster recovery funds starting Monday: Last week, reporter Mary O'Connell spoke with residents in Shore Acres about their long road to recovery and broke down how to apply for funds.

Lakeland proposes major stormwater fee hike to fund $69M in projects: Laurie Smith, manager of Lakeland's Lakes and Stormwater Division, told reporter Rebecca Petit the city has $69 million in unfunded stormwater improvement and lake projects.

Today's Weather Outlook

We'll start the day with gusty winds, lots of clouds and temperatures in the 50s. Meteorologist Greg Dee explains why temperatures will get even cooler overnight.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Greg Dee:

Tampa Bay 28 Weather Dec 15 AM

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Rivalry returns with the Bolts to Tampa Bay

After four games on the road, the Bolts are back in Tampa Bay and ready to host a classic rivalry game against the Florida Panthers.

The Bolts finished the road trip on Saturday in New York, and despite putting up a hard fight and rallying back from a two-goal deficit, fell short in a 3-2 loss to the Islanders. Despite the loss, all in all, the road trip was still successful with the Bolts earning five of a possible eight points.

The Lightning and the Panthers will face off tonight for the second time this season at Benchmark International Arena when the puck drops at 7 p.m.

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Monday, Dec. 15

Explore Tampa’s scenic spots and hidden gems while solving clues in the Blue Bay & Green Spaces scavenger hunt.

When: 8 a.m. Where: 401 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa Cost: $12.99

Sip and socialize while painting a festive sunset palm scene at Tampa Paint and Pour.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 11595 Fountainhead Drive Tampa Cost: $39

Celebrate the season with holiday games, rides, and cheerful activities at Santa’s Carnival during Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover Cost: $5/ride



