Tampa Bay Jewish community mourns after attack on Hanukkah celebration in Australia

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hearts are broken among the Jewish community in the Tampa Bay Area, mourning for people after an attack on the other side of the world.

“Our message is to add more light to the world,” said Rabbi Alter Korf with the Chabad Jewish Center in St. Pete. "Each one of us is like a candle. We all contribute to that beauty, to the light, and that’s what this celebration is all about.”

In downtown St. Pete on Sunday, dozens of people joined together to celebrate the 23rd annual "Chanukah in the City.”

“First night of Hanukkah, typically we come out, the community comes out, we celebrate,” said Rabbi Korf.

That’s where Tampa Bay 28 met Michael Benstock, who showed up with his family.

"We celebrate it with a full heart,” said Benstock. "This year, it’s a little bit different with all that’s happened in Australia, but our heart goes around to all the Jews of the world who are celebrating with us tonight.”

Thousands of miles from the heart of St. Pete, the unthinkable happened in Australia.

ABC News reports more than a dozen people were killed on Sunday as two gunmen opened fire in an attack targeting a Jewish event, with many more injured.

“I hate to say we’re getting used to it,” said Benstock. "We’re glued to the television all day long, trying to see do we know anybody who was killed? The Jewish community is a small community."

Leaders there said the attack was designed to target Sydney’s Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Mary O'Connell spoke with Rabbi Korf in St. Pete.

“We obviously pray for all those who lost their lives and the many who are injured and are suffering,” said Korf. "I have a relative who lost his life, a Rabbi in Sydney, Australia, tragically this morning, and our heart is broken, and we’re very sad."

The Chabad Jewish Center of Greater St. Petersburg said on social media that Hanukkah celebrations must continue as planned, that they’ll be increasing security measures, and all events will go on responsibly and thoughtfully.

"We’re not going to be afraid. We’re not going to back down,” said Korf. "We’re going to light our candle. We’re going to come together as a community and strengthen each other.”



Share Your Story with Mary



Mary O’Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market. Reach out to Mary to share any of your questions or concerns.

Contact Mary O'Connell First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Mary O’Connell has a primary focus on education-related stories for Tampa Bay 28. But she also keeps an eye on public health concerns and the always-changing car insurance market. Reach out to Mary to share any of your questions or concerns.