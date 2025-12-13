Lakeland proposes major stormwater fee hike to fund $69M in projects

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland officials said the city is facing a stormwater funding crisis, with millions of dollars in drainage and water-quality projects but no money to pay for them.

Laurie Smith, manager of Lakeland's Lakes and Stormwater Division, said the city has $69 million in unfunded stormwater improvement and lake projects.

“We look under every rock we can find to get grants, but the grants are finicky,” Smith said.

Leaders are now considering a proposal to nearly double the stormwater utility fee for residents. Under the proposal, the average homeowner would see the fee rise from $9.72 a month to $17.47 over five years.

“Doubling our fees is quite extreme, especially when a lot of us are still suffering from the flooding last year,” said Misty Wells.

One project that needs funding is the Lake Bonny Watershed plan, after flooding exposed major pump issues during Hurricane Milton. Wells said her home was a total loss following that storm.

“They definitely need to do some maintenance on the lakes, and the storm drains but I don't know if this is going to be the way to get there,” Wells said.

Businesses could see an even bigger impact, with a potential 133% jump, if the city changes how the fee is calculated. This raised concerns about fairness from the Lakeland Economic Development Council.

“On this increase, it’s 65% business, 35% residential. That’s what it’s going to be. That's how much the businesses are going to have to subsidize the residents on this increase,” said Steve Scruggs, President of Lakeland Economic Development Council.

Lakeland City Commissioners could vote on the proposed stormwater utility fee hike at their next meeting on Monday.



