News to Know for Dec. 22

Today is Monday, and the holiday season is in full swing in Tampa Bay. With kids out of school, calendars filling up with family plans, and plenty of festive events around the Bay, this week has that in-between feeling of part holiday break, part countdown to the end of the year. Whether you’re squeezing in last-minute shopping, heading to a holiday event, or just enjoying a quieter morning routine, it’s a good time to slow down and soak it in.

News to Know

Metropolitan Ministries issues urgent call for toy and food donations ahead of holidays: With just days before Christmas, Metropolitan Ministries is urgently asking for donations to meet an unprecedented need for food and gifts.

DOJ's Blanche denies scrubbing Trump from Epstein docs, says all files will be released: Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche claims that the delayed release of all material related to Epstein is because the Justice Department is still reviewing documents to ensure victims are protected.



Manatee County teen has surgery to amputate 174-pound leg: Jasmine Ramirez underwent a 17-hour-long surgery. Her father and sister spoke to Tampa Bay 28's Julie Salomone outside the hospital.

WWE legend Titus O'Neil hosts 17th annual 'Joy of Giving' celebration in Tampa: Over 250 volunteers gathered to distribute gifts to local families, and they spoke with reporter Blake Phillips about what the event means to them.

Today's Weather Outlook

Morning temperatures are back in the high 50s to low 60s. Meteorologist Ally Blake says it'll be breezy today, with gusts up to 21 mph, and gives us a breakdown of your winter break forecast.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Forecast: Breezy to kick off the week

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

Ground beef prices have surged past $6 a pound, more than doubling in five years, forcing families to rethink how they shop for this staple. Tampa Bay 28 Reporter Susan El Khoury advises buying in bulk during price dips, choosing store brands, checking labels, and comparing local butcher options to save money.

Susan Solves It: Ground Beef Spike

Bolts snap four-game home losing streak

Despite Tampa Bay's three-goal deficit after the first period, the Bolts were able to end a four-game home losing streak with a 6-4 win over Carolina on Saturday night.

Gage Goncalves started the scoring with a goal 30 seconds into the second period, and 50 seconds later, Brayden Point found the back of the net. Jack Finley would later tie the game with a breakaway goal to set the stage for the comeback win.

A goal from Ryan McDonagh and two from Jake Guentzel sealed the deal, and the losing streak finally came to an end.

The Bolts will look for another win tonight at 7 p.m. in their final game before the holiday break against the St. Louis Blues.

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Monday, Dec. 22

Watch the Bolts take on the St. Louis Blues at Benchmark International Arena.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa Cost: Tickets start at $50

Snap a magical keepsake with Santa while exploring the festive atmosphere at the Shops at Wiregrass.

When: 10 a.m. Where: Paseo Dr, Wesley Chapel Cost: $49.99

Explore the prehistoric park after dark with extended hours and holiday fun at Christmas at Dinosaur World.

When: 5 p.m. Where: 5145 Harvey Tew Rd, Plant City Cost: $21.36



