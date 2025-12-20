WWE legend Titus O'Neil hosts 17th annual 'Joy of Giving' celebration in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — WWE legend Titus O'Neil and an army of volunteers brought holiday joy to thousands of Tampa families during the 17th annual Joy of Giving celebration, an event that has become a community staple for children and families in need.

The celebration took place at Sligh Middle Magnet School, which also bears the name Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy, named after O'Neil's real name.

Over 250 volunteers from the Bullard Family Foundation, the City of Tampa, and other groups gathered to distribute more than 5,000 gifts to local families.

For kids like Paola Gutierrez and her younger niece, the event provides more than just presents — it creates lasting memories.

WFTS

"Every single time I come, like she comes back and she sees that same toy, it's like a memory of this event, and it's just, it's very heartwarming," Gutierrez said.

Paola attends Sligh Middle Magnet School, and the Joy of Giving celebration has become something her family looks forward to every year.

O'Neil, who has made giving back to children and families his mission, told Tampa Bay 28's Blake Phillips this event is powered by the community's dedication to helping those who might not have everything they need.

"Yeah, it's powered by kids. It's powered for kids, but to see how these parents are continuously coming up and saying, 'Thank you so much, I wouldn't have been able to do this. I wouldn't have been able to get my kid this gift,'" O'Neil said. "Those moments are equally as precious to me as seeing a kid's smile on their face."

The WWE star wasn't alone in his efforts. His sons, TJ and Titus Bullard, were among the volunteers helping distribute gifts to families.

"We just asked what time we got to be here this morning," said Titus Bullard. "I asked, 'What time I got to be there?' I was a little late, but I still like coming here. TJ likes coming here. It's just something that he's done so consistently."

TJ said, "This gives me life and it gives all of us life. It's just being able to help each other."

Seeing his children participate in the community service makes the event even more meaningful for O'Neil.

"It makes me proud, man," O'Neil said. "To be able to see my kids coming out here and helping other kids and knowing how important—it's humbling."

O'Neil adds the need for community support doesn't end after the holiday season.

If you are interested in volunteering, more information can be found here.

