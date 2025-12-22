Metropolitan Ministries issues urgent call for toy and food donations ahead of Christmas

FLORIDA — With just days before Christmas, Metropolitan Ministries is urgently asking for donations to meet an unprecedented need for food and gifts.

The nonprofit expects to serve more than 3,000 additional families and 8,000 more children between now and Christmas Day, straining already depleted shelves. Leaders reported a record number of families registering for assistance this year, while donations in December were significantly lower than in previous seasons.

The most urgently needed food items include rice, beans, soup and cereal. For gifts, the greatest shortage is for boys and girls ages 9 to 12 and teens ages 13 to 17. Suggested gifts include arts and crafts kits, LEGO sets, sports equipment, skateboards, bikes, makeup, perfume or cologne, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and gift cards.

Here are the donation drop-off locations for Metropolitan Ministries:

Hillsborough County

Tampa Holiday Tent

2609 N. Rome Ave

Tampa, FL 33607

West Pasco County

Generations Christian Church

1540 Little Rd

Trinity, FL 34655

East Pasco County

Metropolitan Ministries East Pasco Campus

13703 17th St

Dade City, FL 33525

Pinellas County

Holy Cross Catholic Church

7851 54th Ave N

St. Petersburg, FL 33709