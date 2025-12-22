Metropolitan Ministries issues urgent call for toy and food donations ahead of Christmas

FLORIDA — With just days before Christmas, Metropolitan Ministries is urgently asking for donations to meet an unprecedented need for food and gifts.
The nonprofit expects to serve more than 3,000 additional families and 8,000 more children between now and Christmas Day, straining already depleted shelves. Leaders reported a record number of families registering for assistance this year, while donations in December were significantly lower than in previous seasons.
The most urgently needed food items include rice, beans, soup and cereal. For gifts, the greatest shortage is for boys and girls ages 9 to 12 and teens ages 13 to 17. Suggested gifts include arts and crafts kits, LEGO sets, sports equipment, skateboards, bikes, makeup, perfume or cologne, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and gift cards.
Here are the donation drop-off locations for Metropolitan Ministries:
Hillsborough County
Tampa Holiday Tent
2609 N. Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
West Pasco County
Generations Christian Church
1540 Little Rd
Trinity, FL 34655
East Pasco County
Metropolitan Ministries East Pasco Campus
13703 17th St
Dade City, FL 33525
Pinellas County
Holy Cross Catholic Church
7851 54th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
Manatee County teen has surgery to amputate 174-pound leg
The teen has a rare condition that caused her left leg to grow rapidly. Her father and sister spoke to Tampa Bay 28's Julie Salomone outside the hospital.