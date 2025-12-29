News to Know for Dec. 29

Good morning from the Tampa Bay 28 News team.

Today is Monday, and we’re splitting this week between 2025 and a brand new year. While today will still be warm, Meteorologist Ally Blake says Florida winter is making a brief appearance over the next few days, giving Tampa Bay a cooler start to ring in the new year.

Good Morning Tampa Bay is streaming NOW through 10 a.m. Watch for free on your favorite mobile and streaming TV platforms.

News to Know

Tampa Bay sees deadly holiday crashes as New Year's Eve approaches: A deadly holiday week on Tampa Bay roads has officials warning drivers to stay sober as New Year's Eve approaches. Reporter Annette Gutierrez spoke to local road-safety activists and broke down the data.

A deadly holiday week on Tampa Bay roads has officials warning drivers to stay sober as New Year's Eve approaches. Reporter Annette Gutierrez spoke to local road-safety activists and broke down the data. Recent survey shows strong support for Brightline in Tampa, but questions remain: Brightline is a privately operated high-speed passenger rail service that already connects Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach and Orlando. Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills spoke to local passengers in support of the idea.

Alex Brandon/AP President Donald Trump greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his Mar-a-Lago club, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Palm Beach, Fla.

Trump says he believes Russia-Ukraine peace negotiations have entered the 'final stages': President Trump welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for in-person talks on Sunday after speaking by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Trump welcomed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for in-person talks on Sunday after speaking by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Community rallies to help Lakeland boy with rare disorder get life-changing therapy: A Lakeland mother’s search for help for her young son has led to an overwhelming response from the community. Kayla Newmyer told reporter Rebecca Petit their family is forever grateful.

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 7:00AM

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says there is a Dense Fog Advisory in most of Tampa Bay this morning and urges drivers to be cautious with low visibility.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally Blake's Monday Morning Forecast

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

As connected devices become more common in homes, taking steps like enabling security features, updating software, and removing outdated gadgets can help prevent hacks. Tampa Bay 28 reporter Susan El Khoury advises reviewing and enabling built-in security tools, keeping devices up to date, and disconnecting unused tech to reduce network vulnerabilities.

Susan Solves It: Securing Smart Devices

Bolts' winning streak extends to four games

The Tampa Bay Lightning are coming off a weekend of back-to-back wins after beating the rival Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday and holding off the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 on Sunday.

The Canadiens tied Sunday’s game with a little less than four seconds remaining in regulation, but Tampa Bay secured the lead in their first shootout victory of the season.

Forward Brandon Hagel also made his return to the ice on Sunday after missing the previous four games with an upper-body injury.

The Bolts are now 22-13-3 this season and play their final game of 2025 on Wednesday at 4 p.m. against the Anaheim Ducks in California.

Coverage for Wednesday's game starts at 3:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Things to Do this Monday, Dec. 29

Enjoy a night of nostalgic tunes and heartfelt melodies with the Song Sung Blue performance.

When: 7:15 p.m. Where: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa Cost: $14

Wander through twinkling lights and festive displays while meeting wildlife at Christmas in the Wild.

When: 4 p.m. Where: 1101 W Sligh Ave, Tampa Cost: $34.95

Soar through the treetops and take in breathtaking views on a Sunset Zip Line Adventure.

When: 4:30 p.m. Where: 423 Lafayette Blvd, Oldsmar Cost: $84



Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.