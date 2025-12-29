Tampa Bay sees deadly holiday crashes as New Year's Eve approaches

TAMPA, Fla. — A deadly holiday week on Tampa Bay roads has officials warning drivers to stay sober as New Year's Eve approaches. A 16-year-old girl was killed in a suspected DUI crash, and a 9-year-old died in Riverview, highlighting the ongoing dangers of impaired driving during the holiday season.

On the day after Christmas, tragedy struck at an intersection in Apollo Beach when investigators said a drunk driver hit and killed a teenager. Now advocates are warning people to drive sober as we approach another holiday.

"Our number one priority is keeping everyone safe," said Lee Bercaw, Tampa police chief.

With New Year's Eve just days away, Tampa police said impaired driving remains one of the biggest dangers on the roads.

"Buzzed driving is drunk driving. Whether you're under the influence of alcohol or narcotics, no one should have to get that call that their loved one is severely injured or even dead," Bercaw said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 5,000 people were killed in drunk driving crashes during December from 2019-2023, with more than 1,000 deaths in December 2023 alone.

Locally, there were at least four deadly crashes just this week.

On Dec. 26, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a drunk driver hit a mother and her 16-year-old daughter, killing the teen. It happened at Covington Garden Drive and 30th Street Northeast. Twenty-one-year-old Dominic Frye now faces DUI manslaughter and DUI with personal injury charges.

This weekend, a 9-year-old was killed in Riverview when investigators said the driver turned into oncoming traffic. In St. Petersburg, a 31-year-old ran a red light, crashed, and later died. In Citrus County, a bicyclist was killed after colliding with a motorcyclist.

"It's the most preventable crime that's happening out there. And yet, look at all the people we're losing. It's horrible," said Linda Unfried, co-founder of the MADD Hillsborough County chapter.

Unfried lost her sister to a drunk driving crash more than 40 years ago. She co-founded the local chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving and continues to support victims, including at a candlelight vigil earlier this month.

"We are not against drinking. But you don't have to get in your car. There are too many ways to get home safely," Unfried said.

As people prepare to ring in the New Year, Unfried advises drivers to take responsibility.

"We have three days for you to be making plans on how you're gonna get home safe. And there is really no excuse, no excuse whatsoever to get behind the wheel of that car and drive. None," Unfried said.

She said one bad decision can change your life.

"It is not worth taking the chance, and then killing someone else, killing yourself. Don't do it," Unfried said.

Advocates said there are plenty of ways to stay safe this holiday season. Having a designated driver or using a ride share app are tools you can use to make sure your loved ones get home safely this New Year's.



